Mike Tomlin Gives Steelers Players Special Gifts to Set Tone for Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers took off for Cincinnati over the weekend, but before they left, head coach Mike Tomlin gave them a gift to set the tone for Week 1.

Heading into enemy territory, the Steelers know they are the "villains" for Bengals fans. So, to embrace the role, Tomlin left some new shoes in all the players' lockers as a reminder of who they were when they went on the road.

The painted Air Force 1's added a little juice to the locker room ahead of the trip. Players laughed, but they showed up in the shoes. Running back Najee Harris dressed in a yellow and black suit with the Nikes on.

Tomlin himself wore the shows as well.

The Steelers have a lot to prove after falling to the Bengals twice last season. Tomlin put some emphasis on that statement with some new kicks.

