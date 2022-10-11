Skip to main content

Mike Tomlin Updates Steelers Lengthy Injury List

The Pittsburgh Steelers added seven new injuries to their report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a lot of injuries as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. 

Heading into Week 5 in Buffalo, the Steelers were without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion). They finished the game with seven more injuries. 

Edmunds is expected to clear concussion protocol this week. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin update the growing list, adding defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back), cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), nose tackle Montravius Adams (hip) and tight ends Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Zach Gentry (knee) to the mix. 

Tomlin said all players will have an opportunity to play in Week 6, but will allow practice participation to decide their status by gameday. 

