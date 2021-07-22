Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers Starting Center for Hall of Fame Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers know their starting center for their preseason opener.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting center - for now.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media following the Steelers' opening day of training camp and named rookie Kendrick Green as the starting center for the Hall of Fame game. The game will open Pittsburgh's preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.

"We thought it was important for those guys who we're trying to get starts in the Hall of Fame game to get as much work as we can," Tomlin said.

Green was the Steelers' third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Illinois. During his time in college, he only started one game at center.

Tomlin did mention this is not a guarantee that Green will keep the starting job. It's more of a 'right now' depth chart as the Steelers prepare for the Cowboys.

"It's no indication of where they are in their career," Tomlin said. "You can label him a starter if you choose. He is. He's a starter for the Hall of Fame game."

Green is competing with J.C Hassenauer and B.J. Finney for the starting center job this season. Both Hassenauer and Finney have starting experience with the Steelers in years past.

The Steelers will travel to Canton, Ohio, to face the Cowboys on Aug. 5.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

