Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Deal Before Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be done shopping.

PITTSBURGH -- Will the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shop their players or bring others in before the 4 p.m. trade deadline? Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is open to continuing to look and could be active by the end of the day.

"We'll keep an eye on what's available out there until four o'clock," Tomlin said. "Not to lead you in any particular direction. It's the trade deadline, I'd imagine the 31 other teams are doing similar things."

NFL Network reported the Steelers could be in the hunt for an interior defensive lineman due to the injuries upfront. Stephon Tuitt has yet to return to practice since starting the year on Injured Reserve and Tyson Alualu will not return this season with an ankle fracture.

Tomlin said Tuesday there is no major update regarding Tuitt but there has not been any negative feedback in his recovery.

Former Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave gave fans a scare when he sent a cryptic tweet. The now Eagle made sure to clarify once he noticed it caught people's attention.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 2 to make more trades.

