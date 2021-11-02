Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Deal Before Deadline

    The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be done shopping.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Will the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shop their players or bring others in before the 4 p.m. trade deadline? Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is open to continuing to look and could be active by the end of the day. 

    "We'll keep an eye on what's available out there until four o'clock," Tomlin said. "Not to lead you in any particular direction. It's the trade deadline, I'd imagine the 31 other teams are doing similar things."

    NFL Network reported the Steelers could be in the hunt for an interior defensive lineman due to the injuries upfront. Stephon Tuitt has yet to return to practice since starting the year on Injured Reserve and Tyson Alualu will not return this season with an ankle fracture. 

    Tomlin said Tuesday there is no major update regarding Tuitt but there has not been any negative feedback in his recovery. 

    Former Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave gave fans a scare when he sent a cryptic tweet. The now Eagle made sure to clarify once he noticed it caught people's attention.

    The Steelers have until 4 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 2 to make more trades.

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    Steelers Trade Deadline Possibilities

    Steelers Still in Wide-Open AFC Race

    Chris Boswell Jokes About Fake Field Goal

    USATSI_17067347_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Could Make Another Deal Before Deadline

    49 seconds ago
    USATSI_16592757_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Addresses Melvin Ingram Trade

    29 minutes ago
    Taco Charlton
    News

    Steelers Promote Taco Charlton to Active Roster

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_16592463_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Add Kicker, DT to Practice Squad

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_16767384_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17069623_168388034_lowres
    News

    No ManningCast for Steelers vs. Bears Monday Night Matchup

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16556576_168388034_lowres
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Gives Random Kid PS5

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16621943_168388034_lowres (1)
    AllSteelers+

    Steelers Trade Deadline Possibilities

    21 hours ago