Mike Tomlin Becomes Second-Most Winningest Coach in Steelers History

Mike Tomlin hits the 150 mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Bears.

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin became the second-most winningest head coach in Pittsburgh Steelers history with the victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

Tomlin surpassed Bill Cowher, winning his 150th game in 232 attempts, the fourth-fastest of all-time behind Don Shula, George Halas, and Curly Lambeau.

"I'm just appreciative of the standards that have been set by those that have come before me. All of us here," Tomlin said after the game. "That standard, it's inspirational for us. It inspires us, it challenges us. I'm just thankful to be a part of this thing that is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I work to do my job to uphold the standard."

Tomlin continues to uphold what standard he believes the Steelers carry. He still has not had a losing season and is only the 20th coach ever to reach the 150 milestone. He currently sits second behind Chuck Noll, who won 193 games.

