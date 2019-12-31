SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Mike Tomlin Laughs Off Steelers Hosting Hard Knocks

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- There was no way anything could've been as wild of a ride as the Steelers' 2018 season - until 2019. In the last 17 weeks, Pittsburgh has watched everything and anything it could happen, in both positive and negative ways, happen to their football team. 

From losing a franchise quarterback, 'Duck Mania', winning 8 of 10 and missing the playoffs on a Week 17 push for the second year in a row, the Steelers have see it all.

After a year of constant headlines, a question has risen regarding some extra camera crews around Latrobe this July. As one of five teams that fit the three criteria of Hard Knocks - does not have a first-year head coach, missed the playoffs the past two seasons, has not been featured on the show in a decade - the Steelers could be an early front-runner for the show. 

 When asked if he's given any thought to hosting Hard Knocks, Tomlin was quick.

"I don't."

Followed with the question, would you do it if the they asked? Tomlin laughed, "asked?" 

The Steelers are the last remaining AFC North team to not be featured on the HBO show. This is the first time Pittsburgh has missed the postseason in back-to-back years since 2012-2013. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers 2020 Offseason Guide: Who Stays and Who Goes

Donnie Druin

As the Pittsburgh Steelers' season officially wrapped up on Sunday, it's time to start making decisions on the roster for next year.

Steelers Roethlisberger to Have Evaluation; Mason Rudolph Backup

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger will have undergo an evaluation to map out his return process this offseason.

Zach Banner Isn't Settled, Hopes to Finish What He Started in Pittsburgh

Noah Strackbein

Zach Banner enters the 2020 offseason a free agent after two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers' Unthinkable Comeback Comes up Short

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers season came to an end after one of the most exciting turnarounds of the 2019 campaign.

Bud Dupree's Return to Steelers: Hopeful but Realistic

Noah Strackbein

Bud Dupree heads to the offseason as a free agent with hopes of returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers Special Teams Ace Hoping For More Time in Pittsburgh

Noah Strackbein

Tyler Matakevich enters his first summer as a free agent with the hopes the Pittsburgh Steelers keep him in one place for the foreseeable future.

Steelers vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 17.

It Was a Different Week of Study as the Steelers Prepared for a Backup Ravens Offense

Noah Strackbein

Preparation wasn't the same as the Pittsburgh Steelers spent the week gameplanning for a backup-lead Ravens team.

Regardless of Outcome, 2019 Should be Viewed as Successful for Steelers

Donnie Druin

While the Steelers are unlikely to capture a Super Bowl, 2019 can be considered a success for a variety of reasons.

Hodges Looks to Leave Lasting Impression in Potential Season Finale

Donnie Druin

While the Steelers may be playing in their final game of the season, Devlin Hodges has the opportunity to make an impression to carry over into 2020