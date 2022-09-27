Minkah Fitzpatrick Highlights Four New Injuries for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin preparation for Week 4 without four players on the field. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, offensive guard Kevin Dotson and punter Pressley Harvin will be limited at practice.

Witherspoon left Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. Tomlin said the injury could hold him back this week, and his availability for the game will be based on practice participation.

Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol and will need to clear before being able to play against the New York Jets. The All-Pro safety went into the protocol after the Browns game. Tomlin said he will continue to update Fitzpatrick's progression throughout the week.

Dotson is handling an ankle injury from the game, but Tomlin did not sound too concerned about the injury.

Harvin has a hip injury with some inflammation. The team has reportedly signed Jordan Berry to their practice squad in preparation Harvin will not play this weekend.

