Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns to Field for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers star safety returns for the first time since his contract extension.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back at practice after missing the opening week of training camp with a wrist injury. 

Fitzpatrick started camp on the non-football injury list after falling off his bike on vacation. He worked on the sideline with coaches during the first week, slowing progressing toward his return. 

The Steelers worked with Damontae Kazee as the starter in Fitzpatricks' absence. Now that he's back, he'll join Terrell Edmunds in the defensive backfield. 

This is the first training camp at Saint Vincent College for Fitzpatrick. It's also his first time practicing during team drills since signing his four-year, $73 million contract last month. 

