AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

'I Expect Him to Be Ben Roethlisberger': Minkah Fitzpatrick Optimistic About First Season With Ben

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- A returning Ben Roethlisberger remains the biggest headline of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason.

How his return impacts the team? Will he return to his Hall of Fame route? Can a 38-year-old quarterback come back from reconstructive surgery in his throwing elbow and still lead a team? 

All offseason we've heard nothing but 'yes'. 

“Again, I think it’s unique to each and every player because each player’s anatomy is different, each player’s surgery different, each player's ability— mentally— to get through something is different," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said earlier this offseason at the NFL Combine. "So I think in all those regards we are very optimistic that this could be a better Ben Roethlisberger.”

But what do the players think? 

During a conference call with local Steelers media, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was asked about getting to play on a team with an active Roethlisberger. 

Fitzpatrick was traded to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick following Week 2 of the 2019 season. Roethlisberger left during the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and did not return during the season.  

"I expect him to be Ben Roethlisberger," Fitzpatrick said. "He's a great player, a big playmaker. But also I seen throughout last year, that just being around the team and not even on the field, that he's a great leader and great man. A dude that I like being around, I like hearing from. He's got a lot of experience and a lot of wisdom to share."

In 2019, Roethlisberger completed 452 passes for 5,129 yards (both career-highs) and 34 touchdowns to 16 interceptions (also a career-high). 

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Roethlisberger is expected to return to the team for their Week 1 opener against the New York Giants. 

“As we sit here today, we are extremely confident in his readiness,” Tomlin said earlier this month. “We are enjoying the process that he’s going through right now. Obviously, it’s not without its angst. The guy is coming off a season-ending injury and surgery. But we like where we are. He’s throwing on a rehab schedule, and it’s going well, and we fully anticipate him being ready to go for that opener.”

So, is Fitzpatrick worried about Roethlisberger coming into Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium and not being 100? 

No. He's not. 

"He's gonna keep being himself," Fitzpatrick said. "Even though he was injured, whatever it may be, he's gonna go out there and he's gonna compete, he's gonna challenge myself as a defensive player, and he's gonna go out there and make everybody else better. Like he's been doing for the last (16) seasons."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Likes Idea of Adopted Rooney Rule, Knows There's More Work Ahead

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin agrees the changes to the Rooney Rule were needed, but the system isn't fixed yet.

Noah Strackbein

State of the AFC North: Burrow, Bengals Ready for Growing Pains

Get an inside look at the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to an interview with James Rapien.

Donnie Druin

Alejandro Villanueva Reflects on Time as U.S. Army Ranger

From Army Ranger to Pittsburgh Steelers tackle, Alejandro Villanueva has plenty to commemorate this Memorial Day.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Want Carlos Davis Ready for More Than Defensive Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers are asking their seventh-round pick to expand his position in the NFL.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Big Ben's Revenge Ft. Joey Mulinaro

Join Around The 412 and Barstool Sports' Joey Mulinaro as they discuss the Steelers' upcoming season.

Around The 412

Minkah Fitzpatrick Digs Deeper Into Top 100 Snub: 'There's Always People That Are Going to Have That Type of Opinion'

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick goes more in-depth into what 'fueled' him to tweet back at Pete Prisco.

Noah Strackbein

by

Dreegking

Minkah Fitzpatrick Isn't Happy With Top 100 Snub

It appears no one agrees that Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick should've missed CBS Sports' top 100 list.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: LIVE With Joey Mulinaro

Join one of the internet's funniest impressionists, who just so happens to talk Steelers as well.

Around The 412

Steelers Are Holding Back 50% of Their Ticket Inventory as Social Distancing Precaution

The Pittsburgh Steelers began selling individual home game packages starting Friday.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster: It's Going to Be a Big Year for Us

Despite plenty of question marks, confidence in a Pittsburgh Steelers comeback is stronger than ever.

Noah Strackbein