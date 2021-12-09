Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Dalvin Cook Will Play Against Steelers

    The Minnesota Vikings will have their star running back against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Cook missed Week 13 with a dislocated shoulder. His initial timeline was expected to be three weeks but he'll return after just 11 days. The running back was limited during practice this week and passed tested this morning that cleared him to play. 

    Cook has rushed for 773 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. His backup, Alexander Mattison, rushed 22 times for 90 yards and a touchdown as the starter in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions. 

