Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings could have Dalvin Cook available against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out two players due to injury and have listed three players as questionable against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Vikings will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) for Week 14. Thielen was injured in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions.

Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), linebacker Blake Lynch (hip) and safety Camryn Bynum (ankle) are all questionable against the Steelers.

Cook was injured in Week 12 and missed the Lions game. He's rushed for 773 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season.

The Steelers ruled four players out with injuries.

