Vikings Get Patrick Peterson Back for Steelers Game

The Minnesota Vikings get their Pro Bowl corner back against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Peterson returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 after testing positive last week. He missed the team's loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 13.

Peterson has played in eight games for the Vikings this season, recording 21 tackles and two pass deflections.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has dealt with a hamstring injury this season as well, forcing him to miss his first game due to injury in his 11-year career. Peterson signed a one-year, $8 million with Minnesota this offseason.

