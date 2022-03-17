Skip to main content

Mitchell Trubisky's Top Choice Was Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't even need to pitch Mitchell Trubisky.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't need to pitch Mitchell Trubisky to join their quarterback room because he already wanted to come here. So, when they reached out about a deal, it was a no brainer to say yes. 

"This is definitely where I wanted to be," Trubisky said. "Going through free agency with my agent, we went through all the options and where we thought would be a great fit for me in the future. When we found out that Pittsburgh had interest, I talked to my agent and I was like, 'This is where I want to be.' I think it would be a great situation for me to come in here."

Trubisky agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers just hours after the legal tampering period opened. He'll join a group of Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and an expected rookie to complete for the starting job. 

The Steelers haven't told Trubisky whether or not he'll be the starter yet, but he feels he matches what the team is looking to do.

"I did a bunch of research on Coach [Matt] Canada and what he's done with the RPOs, play-action and things of that nature," Trubisky said. "I did a lot of research beforehand, talking to friends of mine, guys who have been here before, and how I would fit in the culture and other guys around here. I've gotten great reviews on the coaching staff and the players here, and they feel like my skill set and what they're trying to do here will match up really great."

