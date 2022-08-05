Skip to main content

More Details Emerge on Diontae Johnson's New Deal With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers make another deal that works in their favor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers inked their star wide receiver to a two-year, $36.71 million contract. After the news broke, the financial details we knew were the total number and the guaranteed money - $27. 

Since, more details have emerged with the yearly salaries for Johnson.

Over the next three years, Johnson's cap hit will be $7.6 million, $13.8 million and $18.497 million. 

Johnson's deal makes him the 17th-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. He returned to practice after signing his deal and is expected to continue working through the remainder of training camp. 

After signing his deal, Johnson said he prayed on the offer and decided it was the right move for him. 

"You see the numbers, but I wasn't trying to look at everybody's pockets. They deserve that," Johnson said. "I can't control what they've got going on, I can just control what I've got going on. I'm just worried about what I've got going on. I was happy that I could come to the table and get something done, and I'm looking forward to getting to work."

