Skip to main content

More Information Released About Dwayne Haskins' Death

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was 24 years old.

PITTSBURGH -- More information on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been released. The 24-year-old died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida. 

Florida Highway Patrol released a statement saying Haskins was outside his vehicle and attempting to cross interstate 595 for "unknown reasons" when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Haskins was in South Florida with fellow Steelers teammates to train with newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on April 9.

It's unknown if any of Haskins teammates were with him at the time of the accident. 

All Steelers will continue to release more information as it becomes available. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

Haskins Was Struck by Dump Truck on Interstate

Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins Killed After Being Hit by Car

Houston Texans Respond to Brian Flores Lawsuit

Diontae Johnson Demanding $90 Million From Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18049892_168388034_lowres
News

Sports World Reacts to Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah Strackbein12 minutes ago
USATSI_16707822_168388034_lowres
News

Dwayne Haskins Was Struck By Dump Truck on Interstate

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_13278376_168388034_lowres
News

Washington Commanders Release Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_16707818_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Mike Tomlin Responds to Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_16593106_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead After Being Hit by Car

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (26)
Podcasts

Diontae Johnson's Market Value, Options if Steelers Want to Replace Him

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell4 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0
Podcasts

Is Steelers First Round Pick Determined?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinApr 8, 2022
USATSI_16929173_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Are Now Paying Diontae Johnson At Least $20 Million

By Noah StrackbeinApr 8, 2022