More Information Released About Dwayne Haskins' Death

PITTSBURGH -- More information on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been released. The 24-year-old died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol released a statement saying Haskins was outside his vehicle and attempting to cross interstate 595 for "unknown reasons" when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Haskins was in South Florida with fellow Steelers teammates to train with newly-signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on April 9.

It's unknown if any of Haskins teammates were with him at the time of the accident.

All Steelers will continue to release more information as it becomes available.

