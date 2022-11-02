Najee Harris Clears Up Message About Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sparked headlines with his comments about not being able to create holes.

"I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything," Harris said. "I try to control what I can control. I don’t know what more I can do other than just vocalize it. At the end of the day, everybody has to do their job."

That comment made its way through the tabloids and into the fans, where immediate discussion was had on whether or not Harris was blaming the offensive line and his teammates for the struggles running the football.

He's now cleared those remarks up.

"I think we all get confused that this is the NFL. There's good players on the opposite side of the ball, too," Harris said. "You can take that however you want. I wasn't pointing fingers like people thought I was doing. Me being who I am, it is what it is."

Clearing up his message is important for the captain of the Steelers. He continued to discuss how this offense is growing, and that changes - even if fans want them immediately - aren't going to happen overnight.

"We understand that great things take time," he said. "Looking around the league, any team that was good, they had their rough times. We still got a lot more season to go. Right now, we’re at a rough time. We’re going to do everything we can to get back on track."

The Steelers did find success running the football in the second half of Week 8. Harris, Jaylen Warren, Kenny Pickett and Steven Sims - plus a four-yard run from Marcus Allen - finished the game with 24 rushes for 144 yards.

Something that hopefully carries into Week 10 after the bye.

