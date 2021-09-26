September 26, 2021
Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back is breaking records in just his third game.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris broke the team's record for most receptions by a running back in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harris hauled in 14 catches for 102 yards, the most by a running back, tied third-most by a player in franchise history and seventh-most in NFL history by a running back. 

The Steelers struggled for the third-straight game on the ground, rushing for 45 yards against Cincinnati. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the game that Harris continues to grow as a pass-catcher while the team finds traction in the run game.

"I thought he did well. I don't remember watching a lot of his college tape to know how much they asked him to catch out of the backfield," Roethlisberger said. "I don't believe it was a lot. He's learning and growing on the urgency out of the backfield and how fast the ball can get to him, and then how fast they can close on him when he gets the ball."

Harris has 149 receiving yards through three games. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

