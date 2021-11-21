Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Najee Harris Predicts Steelers Rookies Bounce Back vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies struggled against the Lions.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies didn't have their best performances against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Running back Najee Harris says that'll change against the Los Angeles Chargers, though. 

    "Us as a team, we've been dealing with adversity all year," Harris said. "For that to happen, it was a little bit more because we were on a winning streak and that circumstance. They've handled it really well. They've had some comments on how they can improve and how they felt bad about that."

    The mistakes included high snaps by Kendrick Green that led to fumbles and a final drive fumble by Pat Freiermuth in overtime that led to a tie against the Lions. 

    Harris says his fellow rookies will bounce back against the Chargers this week, and those plays will help Green and Freiermuth moving forward. 

    "They're rookies, we're rookies. We're humans too, we make mistakes," Harris said. "It really doesn't matter about last game, it matters about how we're going to do now and improve on our mistakes. I feel they're going to come out there and do even better than they were because those mistakes molded them."

