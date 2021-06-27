Sports Illustrated home
Najee Harris Predicted to be Steelers MVP

One Pittsburgh Steelers insider believes Najee Harris could be the team's x-factor in 2021.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Najee Harris has some high expectations, according to The Athletic's Ed Bouchette. 

The Athletic predicted all 32 teams' MVPs for the season. In Pittsburgh, Bouchette believes that could be Harris. 

"While the MVP often is the quarterback and rarely a rookie, halfback Najee Harris easily could run away with it in his first season," Bouchette writes. "The Steelers declared a new commitment to the run game soon after they finished on the bottom of the NFL in rushing last season. Then with their first draft pick, they selected Harris, the best back in college football. He's big, he can catch, he can block, and Mike Tomlin has a history of running a "bell cow" back rather than by committee. It's set up for Harris to be a star."

Harris is expected to take on the starting role with Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland behind him. The 24th-overall pick has impressed through OTAs and minicamp, snagging a one-handed catch that quickly took over the internet.

With a new offensive coordinator and four new starting linemen, the Steelers hope their running back is revamped in 2021. If it is, Harris could walk away as the team's top performer. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

