Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names for Steelers Next QB

Running back Najee Harris believes the Pittsburgh Steelers could target one of three big-name quarterbacks on the trade market this offseason.

The Steelers are looking for a replacement at QB after the retirement of Benn Roethlisberger. Harris was asked on CBS Sports HQ about who could fill the shoes in 2022, and listed three names.

"There’s names that pass my mind," Harris said. "Deshaun Watson’s always in there. Aaron Rodgers. Obviously I don’t know how far he is coming close to retirement. But he’s somebody I think, too. Even guys like, if we get Jimmy (Garappolo). I like him too."

Really, Harris has one requirement for the Steelers next quarterback.

"Just a guy who wants to come in here and compete," Harris continued. "I think that that will fit the offense… I just love the game really much, and whoever’s over there, I’m just happy to play with whoever."

Head coach Mike Tomlin said "all options are on the table" for the Steelers quarterback position. Currently, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are on the roster.

