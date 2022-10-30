PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a setback while rehabbing his partially torn pectoral for the last seven weeks. That setback was a knee injury that required a scope and ultimately pushed his return date back past the Week 9 bye.

Now, more details have emerged on when that knee injury happened. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette's Gerry Dulac, and confirmed by All Steelers, Watt suffered the injury while working out at practice last month. He was taken for tests but had no serious injury following the incident.

Watt said that both his pec and knee are heading toward being 100%. He returned to practice this past week but was not activated for the Philadelphia Eagles game. His return is still expected after the bye week.

"In totality, I'm just working on getting my body back to playing," Watt said. "There's a lot of aspects that go into an NFL football game and I feel like I'm going in the right direction."

The Steelers linebacker has worked out before a number of games during his rehab and will likely do the same in Philadelphia.

