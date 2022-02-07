Alvin Kamara Arrested for Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

The New Orleans Saints running back was arrested after the Pro Bowl.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested for assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press release.

According to the release, Kamara was arrested after the victim arrived at the hospital at approximately 5:50 p.m. and reported a battery. Kamara was identified as the suspect and booked at the Clark County Detention Center around for assault resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara was in Las Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl. The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2020.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Should Steelers Draft Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis?

Steelers Sat Front Row at the Malik Willis Show

Steelers Defense Could Become Elite by Adding Top CB

'My Guys' Senior Bowl Edition

Art Rooney Releases Statement on Brian Flores Lawsuit

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason