Skip to main content
Player(s)
Alvin Kamara
Team(s)
New Orleans Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara Arrested for Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

The New Orleans Saints running back was arrested after the Pro Bowl.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested for assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press release. 

According to the release, Kamara was arrested after the victim arrived at the hospital at approximately 5:50 p.m. and reported a battery. Kamara was identified as the suspect and booked at the Clark County Detention Center around  for assault resulting in substantial bodily harm. 

Kamara was in Las Vegas for the NFL Pro Bowl. The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2020. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Should Steelers Draft Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis?

Read More

Steelers Sat Front Row at the Malik Willis Show

Steelers Defense Could Become Elite by Adding Top CB

'My Guys' Senior Bowl Edition

Art Rooney Releases Statement on Brian Flores Lawsuit

Steelers Mobile QB Options This Offseason

USATSI_15359441_168388034_lowres
News

Alvin Kamara Arrested for Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

14 minutes ago
USATSI_13548457_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Promote Teryl Austin to Defensive Coordinator

9 hours ago
Untitled design (25)
Podcasts

Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis?

12 hours ago
USATSI_17623173_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Sat Front Row at the Malik Willis Show

12 hours ago
USATSI_13548457_168388034_lowres
News

Giants Request to Interview Steelers Defensive Assistant Teryl Austin

Feb 5, 2022
JC Jackson
GM Report

Steelers Defense Can Become Elite Next Season by Acquiring Top CB

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_16259298_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Interview Three Outside Candidates for GM Job

Feb 4, 2022
IMG_0914
AllSteelers+

'My Guys' Senior Bowl Edition

Feb 4, 2022