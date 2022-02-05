Giants Request to Interview Steelers Defensive Assistant Teryl Austin

Teryl Austin is considered the top candidate for the Pittsburgh Steelers DC job.

The New York Giants have requested permission from the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Austin is considered the top choice for the Steelers defensive coordinator position after the retirement of Keith Butler. Pittsburgh has also conducted interviews with New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard and former Giants DC Patrick Graham.

Graham accepted the Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator job this week, leaving the position open in New York. Austin will need to accept the interview to be considered for the job.

The Steelers cannot deny an interview with an assistant coach.

