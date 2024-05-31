All Steelers

Giants Sign Former Steelers DB

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety is headed to New York.

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) intercepts a pass in the end zone against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 27-15. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The New York Giants have made a recent move in free agency, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Elijah Riley.

Riley was signed off waivers by the Steelers in August 2022 after being released and put on waivers by the New York Jets.

Originally an undrafted free agent to the Philadelphia Eagles, Riley played for the Steelers for two seasons. Starting as a member of their practice squad, Riley found his way to Pittsburgh's active roster by the end of his first season with the team. The following year, he competed with Chandon Sullivan for a 53-man roster spot, with both players making the team.

Riley has now logged 62 tackles and 2 sacks across four years as a professional. He will join a Giants team looking for a spark as he tries to make the 53-man roster with efforts on both defense - working as a safety and slot cornerback - and on special teams.

