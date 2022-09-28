Skip to main content

Jets Announce Zach Wilson Will Start Against Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets with their starting quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face second-year quarterback Zach Wilson when they host the New York Jets in Week 4. Head coach Robert Saleh announced the quarterback has been cleared and will start at Acrisure Stadium. 

Wilson was injured during the Jets' first preseason game, going down with a knee injury that kept him out for the first three weeks of the regular season. 

This will be Wilson's 14th NFL game in two seasons. He currently holds a 3-10 record with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Week 4 press conference that the unknown of Wilson does make him a challenge for Pittsburgh. 

"The fact that we’re unfamiliar with him having not been in a stadium with him is probably more significant from our perspective, in terms of weighing his talents and how it might play out into our planning, in-stadium arm strength, in-stadium mobility, how he sees the field, etcetera," Tomlin said. "There are probably more questions than answers, but probably the same could be said on both sides."

Baring no setbacks, the Steelers will get a chance to bounce back from back-to-back losses against a developing QB.

