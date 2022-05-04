NFL Analyst Loves Steelers Draft Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some hate for their selection of Kenny Pickett with the 20th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After that, there were critics of George Pickens in the second round.

But not everyone believes the Steelers had a bad draft. In fact, NFL.com columnist Adam Schein says they got a bunch of winners.

"Say what you will about this quarterback class as a whole, but Kenny Pickett was a steal at No. 20 overall," Schein wrote. "The Steelers searched far and wide for Ben Roethlisberger's heir, but wisely came back to the signal-caller who played his college ball at Heinz Field. The Pitt product was always the perfect fit, and Kevin Colbert nailed it in his last draft as Steelers GM."

Schein believes Pickett will beat out Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job this season. A heavy debate amongst Steelers fans, right now.

He also says Pickens was a great pick at 52.

"I know George Pickens reportedly has maturity issues, but he flashed so much potential when healthy at Georgia," Schein wrote. "I'll bet on Pittsburgh maximizing the immense talent in that 6-3 frame."

The NFL analyst said people can refer to the long list of successful draft wideouts the Steelers have found over the years as reference for his confidence in Pickens.

