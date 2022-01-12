NFL Analyst Says Playing Steelers 'Better Than a Bye' in Playoffs

Maybe the harshest take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Most people aren't very high on the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs, but to one NFL analysts, playing the seventh seed is "better than a bye."

During a segment on First Things First on FSI, Fox Sport's Nick Wright was asked if the Chiefs should be worried.

“Worried? No,” Wright responded. “This is actually better than a bye. Get some cardio in, knock off some rust, have no chance of losing, can work on some things and be just rolling when the playoffs actually start for the Chiefs. The same weekend they’ve always started for the Chiefs under (Patrick) Mahomes, the Divisional Round.”

Wright continued, suggesting the Steelers quietly hoped for a Raiders-Chargers tie that would leave them out of the playoffs.

“Mike Tomlin said he went to bed during Chargers-Raiders,” Wright said. “Do you think maybe he was dreaming of a tie? Do you think Big Ben was watching that game quietly, privately rooting for a tie? Go out on top. You have a nice couple back-to-back wins. Instead, could be the Dan Marino package.”

