NFL Analyst Names Player Steelers Should be Most Thankful For

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty to be thankful for this season but according to one publication, they should be most appreciative for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr named the thing every NFL team should be thankful for this year and the Steelers top reason is their free safety.

"Steelers fans won’t need convincing, but it’s interesting when the Chargers are in need of a critical, game-shifting play and they go right at Fitzpatrick’s backup, as the safety missed last week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test," Orr writes. "Mike Williams runs more “GO” routes than any receiver in football, which is something Fitzpatrick would obviously know. When he’s sidelined, however, some of the more routine concepts have a better chance of success."

Orr says if Fitzpatrick played against the Chargers in Week 11, the Steelers walk away winners.

"I’m not sure if this is a hot take or not, but if Fitzpatrick was in the game Sunday, I believe that the game-winning touchdown to Williams is either picked off, broken up or has fallen incomplete," Orr writes. "This isn’t Fitzpatrick’s best season by any measure, but his instincts in the secondary are irreplaceable."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Roethlisberger Says Pat Freiermuth Will be With Steelers Forever

Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns From COVID List

Pittsburgh Man Died From Steelers-Lions Tie

Hines Ward Named Hall of Fame Semifinalist

Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can They Win AFC North?