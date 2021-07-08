Sports Illustrated home
NFL Analyst Predicts Steelers First-Time Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope this prediction comes true.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers need breakout stars to overcome lack of depth this season, but there's high expectations those stars will arise. 

NFL.com's Marc Sessler decided to predict one first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team. In Pittsburgh, it isn't Terrell Edmunds or Alex Highsmith making the list, but wide receiver Diontae Johnson. 

Questions hover around Pittsburgh's offense. The line looks iffy, and it's unclear what's left of Ben Roethlisberger . The Browns fan in me tends to believe the following: The Steelers will figure it out. They always do. Besides, only a fool would ignore the weaponry. Electric wideout Chase Claypool and rookie runner Najee Harris are spicy Pro Bowl possibilities. I'm banking on Johnson, though, to reduce his frustrating drops and lean on his next-level ability to get open downfield. This is a special athlete with the skills to crack secondaries like an egg.

Johnson led the Steelers last season with 88 catches , 923 yards and seven touchdowns. He also led the NFL in drops, but plans to overcome a tough year by bouncing back in 2021.

“I had drops last year, but that all comes with focus and stuff like that,” Johnson said during minicamp. “I have to have confidence in myself and realize every time the ball comes to me that I have to make the catch no matter where it is at.”

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

