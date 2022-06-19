Another NFL Analyst Unsure of Steelers Defense After Minkah Fitzpatrick Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history. The deal sparked some negative reviews, and while the latest NFL analyst isn't upset with the money, he doesn't believe it solved any problems.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky praised Fitzpatrick's new deal, but remains skeptical that the Steelers defense is getting any better, or putting the money in the right place.

"The reality is, it started with their inability to stop teams from running the football in between the tackles," Orlovsky said on NFL Live. "And the reality is this - until the changes, or if it doesn't, Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt, their two best players, don't get to do what they do best, which is chase the ball and chase quarterbacks."

The Steelers finished last in run defense last season, but got Tyson Alualu back and added third-round pick DeMarvin Leal to the group for help in 2022.

Now, Orlovsky did respect that Fitzpatrick was deserving of the money, and acknowledged the Steelers defense has key pieces. But until they figure out how to fix their biggest problem, their stars can't shine.

"I love the fact that they paid him, and they've got two good pieces, but they've got to get back to stopping the football on that 3-4 front. Those crazy blitzes with all those big bodies walking around, and forcing the ball to get taken away from offenses."

Overall, though, Orlovsky doesn't see much growth this season by the Steelers. When asked about the improvements, he said, "I don't think so. Certainly not in the secondary. I think they've got some decent pieces in the front seven that have got to play better, but I don't think in their secondary, it's the secondary of old."

