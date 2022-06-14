NFL Announces Three Key Dates for 2023 Season

The league announced free agency start dates and the 2023 NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has announced three important dates for the 2023 season, including the dates for the NFL Draft.

Teams will head to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft next spring, which will be hosted from April 27-29. The league rewards the city after contemplating moving the NFL Combine there next year as well.

The Combine will stay in Indianapolis.

The league also announced dates for the franchise tag and transition tag windows and the beginning of the new year.

Tag periods will open on Feb 21 and run through March 7. During this time, teams can place franchise and transition tags on players on expired contracts.

The new league year will start on March 15. This marks the beginning of free agency as well.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Cleveland Community Has Supported Deshaun Watson

Diontae Johnson Better Than Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Kevin Dotson on Health of Ankles After Multiple Injuries

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp