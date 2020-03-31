AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

NFL Owners Approve 14-Team Playoff Expansion

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL postseason just got a little more exciting, and a little more filled. On March 31, the NFL owners joined in a conference call to discuss issues around the league; including the postseason situation. 

Owners voted to approve the playoff expansion from 12 teams to 14 starting in the 2020 season. The expansion was included in the newly approved NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement, adding to the playoff bracket for the first time since 1990. 

An additional team from each conference will be included in the postseason moving forward. Instead of the top two seeds getting a first-round bye, only the top seed will not play in the opening weekend. There will now be six games in the first-round. 

The television schedule for this expansion will now host three games on Saturday and three on Sunday. The breakdown of the bracket will now be as followed: 

  • No. 2 vs. No. 7
  • No. 3 vs. No. 6
  • No. 4 vs. No. 5

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said that he's excited about the owners voted to implement a larger playoff system. 

"I am excited about that," Colbert to the Steelers team site. "Not that we want too many teams in the playoffs, but I thought 12 was a little too little. Maybe that 17th game will be influential in who those extra teams will be. The more teams we can have compete for a championship the better it will be for our game."

If the expansion was in place during the 2019 season, the Steelers would've made the postseason as the seventh seed. Their opponent would've been Super Bowl champs, Kansas City Chiefs. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Jonathan Taylor Predicted to Slide to the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers use their first two draft picks to add to their offense according to the experts.

Noah Strackbein

by

Stang69884

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: All Indications on Ben Roethlisberger's Elbow Are Encouraging

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert remains positive in the rehab of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Calls Out Julio Jones, Steve Nelson Responds

Antonio Brown isn't attacking the Pittsburgh Steelers on social media this time, but a current member of the team is putting his two cents in.

Noah Strackbein

by

Noah Strackbein

2020 NFL Draft: Steelers Find Jordan Love in the Third-Round?

Chances are the Pittsburgh Steelers find a quarterback during the 2020 NFL Draft, and the third-round seems to be the hotspot.

Noah Strackbein

SI Big Board: One Top 30 Prospect Who Can Land With the Steelers

There's one name who can find it's way to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sports Illustrated's top 30 prospects.

Noah Strackbein

Will the Steelers Make the 2020 Postseason? Odds Say Yes

A return to the postseason is expected for the Pittsburgh Steelers season in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Announce Signings of Three XFL Players, Add DE Dewayne Hendrix

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now agreed to sign five XFL players, making three official.

Noah Strackbein

Druin NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Trades Shake Draft Board, Receivers and Offensive Tackles Streak Early

Nearly a month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, get a glance at who goes where in the first round.

Donnie Druin

Around the 412: Steelers Off-SZN

The Pittsburgh Steelers are transitioning from free agency to the 2020 NFL Draft, and so far, have done almost everything right.

Around The 412

by

Jenn72

NBC Sports' 'Football Week in America' to Air Two Classic Steelers Games

As the world waits for the return of sports, NBC is bringing a blast from the past to all Pittsburgh Steelers fans' televisions.

Noah Strackbein