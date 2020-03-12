NFL Cancels Annual Owners Meeting; Prepares for Scheduling Changes

PITTSBURGH -- In the midst of a sports world chaos, the NFL cancelled their annual owners meeting in Palm Beach, Fl. from March 29 to April 1 due to the concern of the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.

Following a string of leagues such as the MLB, NHL and MLS suspended their seasons, as well as teams within their own league cancelling travel, the NFL decided the meetings will not take place this March. Instead, the first in-person meeting of the new year will take place May 19-20.

"This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations," the NFL released in a statement.

In leu of the meetings, owners and executives will hold a phone meeting on March 29 and 30 to discuss some of the actions planned and possibly vote on matters.

Teams will now wait to see if this effects any scheduling changes to the beginning of the new year. As of now, the legal tampering period is set to begin Monday, March 16 with free agency opening on March 18. Both coaches and general managers will be in attendance during the meetings.

The NFL has already canceled the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest scheduled for March 21-22. The league will continue to consider more scheduling changes as it deems needed.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant," they wrote in the statement.