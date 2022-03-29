NFL Changes Overtime Rule for Playoffs

The NFL owners have agreed to alter the overtime rule during the postseason after last season saw several teams play in extra time during the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams to vote for the rule change.

The Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans all presented Rule Change Proposals, but it was the proposal from the Colts and Eagles that were accepted.

The rule allows both teams to have the ball on offense during the overtime, despite what happens on the first possession.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed any changes earlier in the week, saying he didn't want to adjust anything.

"I don't want to have to stand in front of my team at the most significant moment in the game and explain to them how and why it's different or to remind those guys of the rules,"Tomlin said. "I don't want to be standing in front of my group, explaining to them in one instance why the circumstances are different than another instance."

