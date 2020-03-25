NFL Implements COVID-19 Rules, All Facilities Shut Down

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL is taking more precautions as the United States prepares to continue it's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting at 6 p.m. local time, all NFL teams are to shut down their facilities.

In a memo the NFL sent to all 32 teams, the league is enforcing that all operations now take place from home, according to Adam Schefter. Only certain employees of the clubhouses will be allowed to remain at the facilities during this time.

Employees such as trainers and physicians who are working with injuries players, security and independent contractors who are essential to the protection of the facility, and IT and technology personnel who maintain security to club's IT business operations are allowed on site.

"During this time, clubs are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players, evaluating draft-eligible prospects, selling tickets, and other activities to prepare for the 2020 season," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo.

The NFL will re-evaluate the rules on April 8 and decide further action at that time. For now, these mandates will remain in place "until further notice," said Goodell.

"The challenges we face are not unique," Goodell said in the memo. "Many businesses and individuals throughout the country are experiencing and addressing similar issues. Please be assured that the NFL is well-positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country an outstanding 2020 NFL season."

As of now, the NFL still plans to go forth with the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23. The league is still considering alternative measures, including a draft that could include no fans.

