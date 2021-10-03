October 3, 2021
Pittsburgh vs. Everybody: NFL Experts Expect Packers to Defeat Steelers

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers bounce back after back-to-back losses?
Author:

According to NFL Pickwatch, only one - yes, one - NFL analyst expert expects the Pittsburgh Steelers to walk into Lambeau Field and win against the Green Bay Packers. 

The Steelers get all of their starting defenders back after missing T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Week 3, and still no one believes they'll walk away with a win in Week 4. Of the 25 publications, 24 say the Packers are victorious. 

The sole Steelers supporter in Week 4 is USA Today's Jarrett Bell. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that he understands the team's current state, which leaves little room for outsiders to have much belief in them, but plans to change the attitude this Sunday. 

"We're going to continually roll this ball out this week," Tomlin said. "We're gonna work and work with an edge. We understand where we are. We don't want to be here. We don't like it, but forget about not liking it—what are you going to do about it? That's what we're going to do about it. But we also realize that there's gonna be a test at the end of the week that comes in Lambeau Field in the form of the Green Bay Packers. We’re working hard with an edge to get better, but we're also working hard with an edge to prepare ourselves for that challenge. That's a significant one."

