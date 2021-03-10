GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
NFL Finalizes Salary Cap for 2021

The NFL has set the salary cap for the 2021 season, falling below the $185 million expectation.
PITTSBURGH -- It's going to be a tough offseason for NFL teams as the league announced the salary cap will be set at $182.5 million this spring. 

A bit lower than the expected $185 million many expected, the NFL has worked to keep the number reasonable following a year without fans due to COVID-19. The cap dropped from $198.2 million in 2020.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they'll now be around $4.5 million under the salary cap after reworking Ben Roethlisberger and Derek Watt's deals. They can also restructure Steven Nelson and David DeCastro's contracts to add more money to their 2021 availability. 

The Steelers have more than 20 players expected to hit the free agent market on March 17, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Bud Dupree and Mike Hilton. The NFL's legal tampering period begins March 15, allowing teams to begin negotiating with players prior to the start of the new league year.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

