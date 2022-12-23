NFL Fines Steelers' Diontae Johnson, Marcus Allen for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout said he didn't even know the defender was near him.

PITTSBURGH -- Despite the Christmas weekend, the NFL is still handing out fines from Week 15, and within them was one to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Marcus Allen.

Johnson and Allen were both fined $10,609 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties issued against them in Carolina.

The Steelers wideout was flagged after battling eight yards on a 3rd and 6 play to put Pittsburgh on the seven-yard line. After the play, though, he got up and began talking, which refs called for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the Steelers back to the 22-yard line.

Johnson said afterward that he didn't even see the defender in front of him after the play.

"He was just there, and I didn't see him there," Johnson said. "It was in the moment. It was nothing toward him or whatever."

Johnson tweeted out his response to the fine, saying the NFL "get in ya pockets."

Allen was flagged for entering the Panthers' huddle on the sideline while both teams were setting up for a punt. The result gave Carolina a first down which eventually led to a field goal.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon



Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

