NFL Franchise Tag Period Sticking to Current Schedule

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL will operate under the current CBA for the time being while the players vote on the ratification of the proposed agreement that will be sent to the players this week. This means that as scheduled, the franchise tag period will still open tomorrow, Feb. 27, and run for a week.

The Steelers will need to decide during this time if they're looking to tag unrestricted free agent Bud Dupree or wait until the beginning of free agency to work with the edge rusher.

Franchise tagging Dupree would provide him a $15.973 million contract for the 2020 season. AllSteelers' Donnie Druin expects the Steelers to use the tag, saying "utilizing the franchise tag makes sense for the numbers upfront."

Pittsburgh is currently only holding $1.3 million in cap space, which would mean they need to free money before placing the tag on Dupree.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said this week that he hopes to have Dupree around for a long-term deal but that could start with a franchise tag for the 2020 season.

"Bud created a great decision for us because he had a great season," Colbert said at the NFL Combine. "That’s exciting. Where we go with that, who knows? He’s getting a feel for what a market may be. We’re getting a feel for where a market may be. We’re getting a feel for what our (salary) cap might be.

"We don’t know, but we would love to have that option available to us. We want Bud Dupree to finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler."

The players are expected to finalize their vote on the proposed CBA within the next two weeks.

