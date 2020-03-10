NFL Extends Tag Deadline; Steelers Provided More Time for Dupree, Hargrave

PITTSBURGH -- According to reports, the NFL has officially extended their franchise tag deadline from Thursday, March 12 to this upcoming Monday.

"The NFLPA and NFL Management Council have agreed to extend the deadline of the Franchise/Transition Designation period for the 2020 League Year," the NFL released in an official statement. "The designation period will now end at 11:59:59 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. As a reminder, absent an agreement on a new CBA, clubs have both a Franchise and Transition designation available in the 2020 League Year."

While the league focuses on the vote of the newly proposed CBA, the extended deadline for the tag allows teams and players to finalize the vote on Saturday, March 14, before turning to the franchise and transition tag.

For the Steelers, they've yet to use the tag on either Bud Dupree or Javon Hagrave. Both unrestricted free agents this March, the defenders are both highly regarded in this year's free agency pool.

Pittsburgh reportedly intends to use the franchise tag on Dupree before the deadline. Signing the designation would provide the edge rusher with north of $16 million in 2020.

As for Hargrave, no official report has been made to whether or not the team plans to transition tag the defensive tackle. Right now, the team has roughly $1.3 million in cap space available.

The NFL's legal tampering period starts one second after the extended tag deadline, meaning players can begin to talk with teams before free agency opens.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.