NFL Hits Steelers Safety With Fine
The NFL has handed down an $11,255 fine to Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for unnecessary roughness against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
The play that led to the infraction occurred in the second quarter. From Pittsburgh's 45-yard line with just under nine minutes remaining in the half, Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers caught a ball over the middle from Lamar Jackson before being ripped down by the face mask by Fitzpatrick for a 14-yard gain to the 31-yard line.
The Steelers' star was called for a 15-yard penalty in the aftermath of the sequence, which advanced Baltimore down into the red zone. Jackson would eventually find Rashod Bateman for a 14-yard score to put the Ravens up 14-7 and cap off an eight-play, 96-yard drive.
Fitzpatrick was most recently hit with a fine for a late hit in a win over Baltimore back in Week 11.
The Steelers have not gone a week without a player getting fined following a game since their Week 8 triumph over the New York Giants.
The black and gold will look to get back to their winning ways in a Week 18 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals at home before readying themselves for the playoffs.
