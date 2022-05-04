Skip to main content

NFL Insider 'All In' on Steelers Rookie WRs

The Pittsburgh Steelers got "studs" in their rookie wideouts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took two wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, and immediately, the praise started coming in. Most recently, Yahoo! Sports insider Jordan Schultzer said he's "all in" on Pittsburgh's new wideouts. 

Schultz named the Steelers, along with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, as the three most improved groups following the draft.

"Calvin Austin out of Memphis is a satellite machine. You can line him up anywhere. He'll make a difference right away. Then, you have George Pickens out of Georgia. 6'3, runs in the 4.4s. He's a monster."

Pickens and Austin will join Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool this season, and all four are expected to play significant roles for the Steelers. 

Schultz says both Austin and Pickens will be fantasy football studs as well.

