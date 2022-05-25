NFL Makes Multiple Rule Changes for 2022 Season

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has adjusted a few rules and procedures heading into the 2022 season. From ramp-up periods to Injured Reserve and practice squad members, the league will look slightly different for the upcoming campaign.

Injured Reserve:

The NFL adjusted it's IR protocols to allow players to return from injuries. Players must spend at least four weeks on IR before being welcomed back to the team, and clubs are only allowed to return eight players from the list during the season. Players can return up to twice in a season.

Practice Squads:

Teams will now be allowed 16 practice squad players, moving the number from 12 the last two years. Other changes include veterans being allowed on practice squads and players can be elevated up to three times before having to pass through waivers.

Ramp-Up Period:

The league has now increased the amount of time teams can spend in full-speed sessions. Last season, clubs were allowed two hours. Now, the rules state: 90 minutes on Day 2, 105 minutes on Day 3, and two hours on Days 4 and 5.

