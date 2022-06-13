NFL Network to Air Steelers Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their preseason as part of a quadruple-header on NFL Network.

NFL Network released the 22 games they will host this preseason, which includes the Steelers Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh and Seattle will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.

The Steelers are still operating with Mitch Trubisky as the leader of their quarterback battle but there will likely be a heavy dose of both Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the Week 1 matchup.

Mason Rudolph will also likely see playing time.

The Steelers will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 2 and then return home to host the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

