NFL Network to Air Steelers Preseason Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their preseason as part of a quadruple-header on NFL Network.
NFL Network released the 22 games they will host this preseason, which includes the Steelers Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh and Seattle will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.
The Steelers are still operating with Mitch Trubisky as the leader of their quarterback battle but there will likely be a heavy dose of both Trubisky and first-round pick Kenny Pickett in the Week 1 matchup.
Mason Rudolph will also likely see playing time.
The Steelers will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 2 and then return home to host the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer
Read More
JuJu Smith-Schuster Sees a Return to Steelers in the Future
Levi Wallace on Love for Steelers Locker Room
Learn a Few of Steelers Rookies' Favorite Things
10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp
Mini Camp Takeaways: Najee Harris Teaching Devin Bush, Locker Room Yelling
Terrell Edmunds on Minkah Fitzpatrick's Absence From Steelers Camp
Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition
Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored Is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook