AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

NFL Players Vote to Approve New CBA

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL will see a number of changes for the next 10 years after the players voted to approve the newly proposed collective bargaining agreement. The CBA, that finished with a 1,019 to 959, will be in place through the 2030 season. 

The new CBA will include changes like an added 17th game, seven playoffs teams per conference, an increase in cap space along with other adjustments. 

"NFL players have voted to approve the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959. This result comes after as long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution. An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results," the NFLPA released in a statement. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that the newly passed CBA will provide players with benefits to both those who are currently playing and who are retired. 

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increased jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," Goodell stated. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

The approved CBA will help many teams as the league year opens on Wednesday March 18. Prior to the approval, the Pittsburgh Steelers have roughly $1.5 million in cap space available. With the new CBA, that number will increase enough to see some availability to signing and retaining players.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Shuts Down All Scouting Travel

The NFL has taken another precaution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noah Strackbein

Eagles Could be in Line to Sign Javon Hargrave in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose Javon Hargrave this offseason, but he might not leave the state in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

Strackbein Mailbag: Is the NFL Season Going to Start on Time? Cap Casualties, and More

It's been a WILD week for the sports world and the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers are just involved as everyone else.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers 2020 Free Agency Preview

In a year with limited cap space, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decisions to make as they look to bounce back from another missed postseason.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Cancels Annual Owners Meeting; Prepares for Scheduling Changes

The NFL has cancelled its annual owners meeting in Florida.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Taking Precautions at Pro Days in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking precautions as they continue to operate their offseason through the Coronavirus outbreak.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Preview: Running Back

With James Conner in a contract year, how will the Steelers proceed at the running back position?

Donnie Druin

Expected Casualties as Steelers Attempt to Clear Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to begin deciding which veterans are going to be cut to clear enough cap space for offseason signings.

Noah Strackbein

by

Bourbonlip

Steelers Top 5 Compensatory Picks Since 2000

The Pittsburgh Steelers know how to draft as well as any NFL team and their history of compensatory picks only adds to that belief.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: The Steelers Offseason is Heating Up Fast

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of decisions to make and the time to make them starts now.

Noah Strackbein