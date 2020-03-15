NFL Players Vote to Approve New CBA

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL will see a number of changes for the next 10 years after the players voted to approve the newly proposed collective bargaining agreement. The CBA, that finished with a 1,019 to 959, will be in place through the 2030 season.

The new CBA will include changes like an added 17th game, seven playoffs teams per conference, an increase in cap space along with other adjustments.

"NFL players have voted to approve the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959. This result comes after as long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution. An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results," the NFLPA released in a statement.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that the newly passed CBA will provide players with benefits to both those who are currently playing and who are retired.

"We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increased jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football," Goodell stated. "We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement."

The approved CBA will help many teams as the league year opens on Wednesday March 18. Prior to the approval, the Pittsburgh Steelers have roughly $1.5 million in cap space available. With the new CBA, that number will increase enough to see some availability to signing and retaining players.

