NFL Power Rankings: Steelers Enter Top Half of League

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- After an 8-8 season, the return of Ben Roethlisberger and health of JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner is leaving hope in the city of Pittsburgh for a bounce-back season in 2020. 

Two years without a postseason birth isn't helping the belief around the league, but with eyes on the future, there's a glimmer that change is on the brink of happening. 

Within the 32 teams competing for respect this offseason, the Steelers sit in the middle of the pack. Of course, they need to prove themselves on the field before anything, but that hasn't stopped them from moving into the top half of the league in power rankings. 

Through the majority of free agency and near the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers currently rank 13th in Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings. According to writer Jenny Vrentas, Pittsburgh's faith in Roethlisberger leaves optimism that should improve their chances in 2020. 

With the newly approved expansion of the playoff field, the Steelers would have been playing in January last season even without Ben Roethlisberger, a testament to the kind of coach Mike Tomlin is. GM Kevin Colbert has said he believes they could have a better Roethlisberger after his elbow surgery, though that is a high bar, particularly as the other members of the 2004 QB class have either retired (Eli Manning) or moved to other teams (Philip Rivers).

The Steelers rank only behind the Baltimore Ravens (2nd) in the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns sit 22nd and the Cincinnati Bengals move from dead last to 29th. 

Roethlisberger continues to tell Colbert and Tomlin that he is throwing without pain despite the front office not seeing it in person. Once the team is able to return to workouts at the facility, or virtually, they'll get a clearer picture on the progress the quarterback is making. 

If the season ended as the Power Rankings stand, the Steelers would finish fifth in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs (1), Ravens, Tennessee Titans (7), New England Patriots (9), and Buffalo Bills (10). 

