AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Report: NFL Shortens Preseason to Two Games

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It looks like the NFL is making their second adjustment to the preseason. After canceling the Hall of Fame game, they've reportedly decided to shorten the exhibition games to two, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. 

The league has removed Week 1 and 4 of the preseason. The move comes as an understanding that players will need more time to get into football shape once returning to camp. Players are still expected to attend training camp on July 28. 

Teams will play one home and one away game before the regular season. The first round of matchups will begin on Aug. 20-24. 

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said last month that he's worried about the season due to coronavirus. Speaking with reporters on a zoom call, the team's defensive captain raised concerns for players staying healthy once together again. 

"It's a slippery slope because I feel like so much of football is contact," Heyward said. "Especially in the trenches, guys literally going at each other every single play. I know there's been talks about different helmets. I would love for that to be the end-all, but there are a lot of moving parts.

"Football is going to have to change a lot. I heard someone say this before, but it's not like COVID needs to bend to football. Football has got to bend to COVID. We're going to have to really make some sacrifices to our game to make sure this is even possible and to make sure our players are healthy."

As of now, the NFL is still expected to begin the regular season on time. According to Seifert, the NFL/NFLPA is set to send out a schedule for teams to follow during camp. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bill Cowher Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Not Sure About Football

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and his wife said they first felt the symptoms on a flight back from Honolulu.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Run and Walk Goes Virtual

Strap up your laces and get out your Twitter fingers as the Steelers 2020 Run and Walk event becomes virtual.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster One of Nine Under-Pressure Players

2020 is the biggest year of JuJu Smith-Schuster's Steelers career.

Noah Strackbein

Cam Heyward Expresses Caution on Upcoming Season, Wants to Make Smart Decision on Playing

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward went on NFL Network to talk about the upcoming season.

Donnie Druin

Let's Beef: Mike Tomlin Underrated Once Again

When will the Steelers' head coach get the credit he deserves?

Noah Strackbein

Lombardi: Buccaneers 'Chipping Away' at Signing Antonio Brown

Tom Brady's wish for Antonio Brown might come true.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Named to Big Ten Network All-Decade Team

It's no secret to the Steelers that Devin Bush is one of the best of the last decade.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers’ Zach Banner: Futbol, Wings and 2020 Being 'The' Year

Zach Banner enters his third season with the Steelers, looking to claim his place as a starter.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' James Conner Still Using Adversity to Illustrate Comeback Story

Five years later, Steelers running back James Conner continues to inspire people through his fight against cancer.

Noah Strackbein

Film Breakdown: Can T.J. Watt Surpass J.J.?

Can Steelers' outside linebacker T.J. Watt pass his brother J.J. by the end of his career?

Noah Strackbein