Report: NFL Shortens Preseason to Two Games

PITTSBURGH -- It looks like the NFL is making their second adjustment to the preseason. After canceling the Hall of Fame game, they've reportedly decided to shorten the exhibition games to two, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

The league has removed Week 1 and 4 of the preseason. The move comes as an understanding that players will need more time to get into football shape once returning to camp. Players are still expected to attend training camp on July 28.

Teams will play one home and one away game before the regular season. The first round of matchups will begin on Aug. 20-24.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said last month that he's worried about the season due to coronavirus. Speaking with reporters on a zoom call, the team's defensive captain raised concerns for players staying healthy once together again.

"It's a slippery slope because I feel like so much of football is contact," Heyward said. "Especially in the trenches, guys literally going at each other every single play. I know there's been talks about different helmets. I would love for that to be the end-all, but there are a lot of moving parts.

"Football is going to have to change a lot. I heard someone say this before, but it's not like COVID needs to bend to football. Football has got to bend to COVID. We're going to have to really make some sacrifices to our game to make sure this is even possible and to make sure our players are healthy."

As of now, the NFL is still expected to begin the regular season on time. According to Seifert, the NFL/NFLPA is set to send out a schedule for teams to follow during camp.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.