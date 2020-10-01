NFL Reschedules Steelers-Titans Game After Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will reschedule their matchup at Nissan Stadium to later this season, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The league confirmed that two additional positive COVID-19 test results came back for the Titans this week. That would make it 11 positive results following the Titans' game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL first postponed the game until Monday or Tuesday with the hope that no more positive COVID-19 test would come back. After Tennessee continued to test positive, the league decided they will take the more cautious approach and move the game to later in the season.

"The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today," the NFL released in a statement. "An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly.

"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

