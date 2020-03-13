NFL Shuts Down All Scouting Travel

PITTSBURGH -- Scouting the for 2020 NFL Draft just became even more difficult. As more and more teams began to shut down travel for their coaches and scouts, the NFL took it upon themselves to restrict all scouting travel prior to the draft.

The league sent a memo to all 32 teams prohibiting all in-person visits with prospects. Teams are still able to conduct phone and video chats, but Pro Days and private workouts are now off the table in preparation for the draft.

With these restrictions, teams are only able to conduct up to three phone or video sessions with an individual prospect per week. Each session can last no longer than one hour.

When it comes to physicals and medical evaluations, the league is working on ways teams can collect medical information without having players or staff travel in either direction.

"We will wokr with the Competition Committee and General Managers Advisory Committee to discuss ways to collect and disseminate medical information of draft-eligible players, including working with Jeff Foster on possible changes to the medical re-check program," the NFL released in a statement.

This comes less than 24 hours after the NFL decided to cancel their annual owners meeting from March 29 to April 1. As of now, the new league year is still set to start Wednesday March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were both attending the Clemson Pro Day on Thursday, March 12. They'll conduct the remainder of their scouting following the NFL's guidelines.