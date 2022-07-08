Skip to main content

NFL Sunday Ticket Moving to Streaming Service

NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell is set on a change for Sunday Ticket.

The NFL is looking to change their Sunday Ticket package from DirectTV to a streaming service. League commissioner Rodger Goodell told CNBC that he "clearly believes" the change will happen in 2023. 

While nothing is set in stone, the NFL should have a final decision ready within the coming months. DirectTV's current contract runs through the 2022 season, but given the recent investments from Amazon and Apple to dive into the sport, the two tech companies are expected to be in the mix for the new deal. 

Sunday Ticket offers fans every game each week, no matter where they are located across the country. 

"We really believe that these new platforms give us the ability to innovate beyond where we are today for our customers and especially younger demos," Goodell said. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

One NFL Analyst Still Believes Steelers Should Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Year, More QB Stories

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16686443_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Named ACC Athlete of the Year

By Noah Strackbein12 minutes ago
USATSI_17590649_168388034_lowres
News

One NFL Analyst Still Believes Steelers Should Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Noah Strackbein37 minutes ago
USATSI_18342187_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Kenny Pickett Makes Most Sense as Steelers Backup QB

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (7)
Podcasts

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Season, More Quarterback Stories

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin2 hours ago
USATSI_11440648_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Art Rooney Jr., Buddy Parker Named Hall of Fame Semifinalists

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_16769118_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Re-Sign DE Justin Houston

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (6)
AllSteelers+

Answering 5 Questions About the Steelers

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18359752_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Insider Expects Mason Rudolph to be Backup QB This Season

By Noah StrackbeinJul 7, 2022