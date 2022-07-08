NFL Sunday Ticket Moving to Streaming Service
The NFL is looking to change their Sunday Ticket package from DirectTV to a streaming service. League commissioner Rodger Goodell told CNBC that he "clearly believes" the change will happen in 2023.
While nothing is set in stone, the NFL should have a final decision ready within the coming months. DirectTV's current contract runs through the 2022 season, but given the recent investments from Amazon and Apple to dive into the sport, the two tech companies are expected to be in the mix for the new deal.
Sunday Ticket offers fans every game each week, no matter where they are located across the country.
"We really believe that these new platforms give us the ability to innovate beyond where we are today for our customers and especially younger demos," Goodell said.
